All Ark. counties under moderate risk for wildfires

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6ABC Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - All 75 of Arkansas’ counties have been placed under a moderate risk for wildfires after a series of burn bans were also put in place statewide.

Arkansas officials made the announcement Monday, July 11. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock says because of persistent high temperatures and little rainfall, the entire state is under a moderate wildfire risk. More than half of the counties in the state also currently have burn bans in place.

“Over the next seven days, much of Arkansas is expected to remain dry, with less than one-quarter of an inch of rain forecast for only the southeast corner of the state,” said NWS officials Monday.

The Arkansas Forestry Division says the following are the top ways wildfires can spark:

  • Equipment malfunction
  • Burning debris
  • Lightning
  • Vehicles
  • Arson

Currently, lawns, fields, and wooded areas are very dry across the state. Anyone who sees a wildfire should call 1-800-468-8834.

