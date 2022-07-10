Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver attempts to hit two officers.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers
Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.
Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.
15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery,...
2-week-old baby left inside hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Shreveport natives host job fair
Shreveport natives host job fair
4 suspects sought in firework attack
4 suspects sought in firework attack
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
Job, resource fair takes place in Shreveport