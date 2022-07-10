Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local woman, Monica Morin went missing last year and the Shreveport Police Department is still asking for help.

In late July of 2021, Monica Morin lost contact with her family. On August 4, 2021, her family reported her missing and the Shreveport Police Department reached out on again July 8 on social media asking for any information that could help return her to her family. See the post > here <

Morin is described as a Hispanic female who is 4′9″ tall and weighs around 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and when she was last seen she had long black hair.

Morin’s last known location was in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Cascade Avenue in west Shreveport.

If you have any information on Morin’s whereabouts please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

