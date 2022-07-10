Ask the Doctor
Louisiana OMV urges driver’s license renewals before a storm hits

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles(expresslane.org)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm.

The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time.

Officials say a storm can cause widespread damage and power outages, making it impossible for renewals to take place following severe weather. A person may also need credentials for housing, food, and other aid in the aftermath of a storm.

Eligible residents may renew items up to 90 days before expiration by going to expresslane.org.

The Louisiana OMV also reminds people to store vehicle insurance, birth certificates, and other items in a waterproof container in case of an emergency.

