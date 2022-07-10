Man’s body pulled from Cross Lake after jet ski accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were on scene at Cross Lake late Sunday afternoon (July 10) for a rescue, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

The call went out just before 5 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to S Lakeshore Drive between Maurice Road and Top Bluff Lane near Orlandeaux’s Café. At least 16 units with the Shreveport Fire Department went out to the incident. At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department also responded.

According to officials, a male and female were riding a jet ski near Orlandeaux’s when a nearby boater saw the two fall off the jet ski. The boater was able to pull the female out of the water, but didn’t see the man resurface.

More boaters responded to the area to help look for the man using sonar. SPD personnel assisted with the search and eventually found the man’s body.

The man’s body will be turned over to the coroner’s office. The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

Details are limited at this time. Follow KSLA for updates.

