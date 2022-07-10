Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man’s body pulled from Cross Lake after jet ski accident

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on Sunday, July 10, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were on scene at Cross Lake late Sunday afternoon (July 10) for a rescue, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

The call went out just before 5 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to S Lakeshore Drive between Maurice Road and Top Bluff Lane near Orlandeaux’s Café. At least 16 units with the Shreveport Fire Department went out to the incident. At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department also responded.

According to officials, a male and female were riding a jet ski near Orlandeaux’s when a nearby boater saw the two fall off the jet ski. The boater was able to pull the female out of the water, but didn’t see the man resurface.

More boaters responded to the area to help look for the man using sonar. SPD personnel assisted with the search and eventually found the man’s body.

The man’s body will be turned over to the coroner’s office. The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

Details are limited at this time. Follow KSLA for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.
15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana
Driver attempts to hit two officers.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique

Latest News

An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish
Volleyball coach fired from Grambling says there was plan to fire her
Volleyball coach fired from Grambling says there was plan to fire her
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position