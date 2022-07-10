Beautiful Sunday with hot and dry conditions

(KSLA) - The nice weather continues Sunday with abundant sunshine and limited clouds. There should not be any rain, so it will be dry. Temperatures will be hot, in the upper 90s to near 100.

Good Sunday morning! Today should also be up near 100, so watch the heat once again. It will not be quite as hot as Saturday, but likely hot enough to warrant another heat advisory. At least for half of the ArkLaTex. Around the I-30 corridor, there is no advisory in place, as it will be slightly cooler. There will be plenty of sunshine with no chance of rain.

While temperatures will not be AS hot, it’s even more important that you don’t let your guard down in the heat. So, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry weather. I do not expect any rain either day, so temperatures will remain high. The humidity may be a tad lower Monday thanks to a tail-end of a cold front passing by. You may not even notice it though since temperatures will still be up around 100. I do suspect there will be more heat advisories issued to kick off the week. Stay hydrated in the heat!

Wednesday is still showing some signs of a little more rain. Right now, I have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. There’s a chance we increase this as we get closer. It will not rain everywhere, but should help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. There’s a chance a couple locations reach 100.

Thursday is trending in the wrong direction. Now, I’m skeptical of there being any measurable rain. Therefore, I’ve lowered the rain chance to 20%. If we are to see any, it will be south of I-20. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s. This is close to average for mid July, so at least we’ll get away from the triple digits!

Friday will go back to likely dry weather with little to no rain. Keep the sunglasses and bottle of water handy as the heat will be building back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In the tropics, things are still quiet. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great rest of the weekend and be safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.