Alligator bites child in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 is warning people against feeding alligators.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 is warning people against feeding alligators.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 is warning people against feeding alligators after a child was bitten by one in Lake Maurepas.

According to the fire department, an alligator bit a 6-year-old child on the foot at the sand bar around noon on Sunday, July 10.

Officials say, “Too many folks have been feeding the gators. This has made them begin approaching boats and swimmers, looking for a handout!”

In a Facebook post about the incident, Cajun Navy 2016 is warning people to be careful while out on the water.

Cajun Navy 2016 is warns people to be careful while out on the water.
Cajun Navy 2016 is warns people to be careful while out on the water.

