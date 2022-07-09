Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana

TPD still looking for 4 individuals
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)(texarkana police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Warrants have been issued for nine individuals, young adults and juveniles, who reportedly attacked officers with fireworks.

On July 4, officers were responding to a couple of complaints about fireworks. When they arrived it was like a warzone, multiple residents, officers, and firefighters were reportedly attacked by people shooting fireworks intentionally at them. Now the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) has issued warrants for the arrest of nine individuals, including juveniles and some young adults.

Since they have issued the warning, TPD has arrested three juveniles and two adults out of the nine that are wanted. The adults arrested were Anthony Biddle, a male that is 25 years of age from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Gary Carson, a male that is 26 years of age from Texarkana, Texas.

The juveniles were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center. Biddle was booked into the Miller County Jail, and Carson was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

TPD currently is still looking for two juveniles and two adults. The two adults are Tavree Green, a 19 years of age male from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Irijah Price, a 21 years of age male from Texarkana, Arkansas.

Two adults suspects wanted for firework attacks.
Two adults suspects wanted for firework attacks.(texarkana police department)
Two adults suspects wanted for firework attacks.
Two adults suspects wanted for firework attacks.(texarkana police department)

Each individual will be charged with the following: Aggravated Assault X 9 Counts, Battery in the 2nd Degree Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity, Terroristic Act, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree with Damages Over $1,000 but Under $5,000.

The Criminal Investigation Division expects to issue more felony warrants for individuals involved in the July 4th assault against officers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the wanted felons, please call 911, The Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.
Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
Driver attempts to hit two officers.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery,...
2-week-old baby left inside hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Louisiana police say
SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.
15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

New sawmill will bring new jobs to the area.
New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA
Back to school drive
Love Does Ministry is collecting school supplies for back to school drive
Teen injured in shooting at apartment complex
Teen injured in shooting at apartment complex
Customers say boutique stopped filling orders, giving refunds
Customers say boutique stopped filling orders, giving refunds