New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA

the Teal-Jones Sawmill will be located in Plain Dealing
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking will be happening in celebration of the new Teal-Jones Sawmill that will bring more jobs to the area.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new sawmill will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. The sawmill will support new jobs, products, workforce development, international development, and increased economic development in northwest Louisiana. Local and state partners who helped secure the project will be in attendance.

The $110.5 million, Teal-Jones Sawmill project will be located one mile south of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, between Antrim Road and Rocky Mount Road.

Shavers box lunches will be provided to guests after the presentation.

You must RSVP to attend, click here.

