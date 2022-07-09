Love Does Ministry is collecting school supplies for back to school drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With love and good intention, the Love Does Ministry program is working to help provide school supplies to families in need.

The Love Does Ministry is asking for the community’s help again with their Back to School Drive. The program is seeking donations of school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for ages K-12. These supplies will help children of low-income families be prepared for the upcoming school year.

The Sunflower Missionary Baptist and Bossier Police Department’s program, Love Does Ministry, has the purpose is to help low-income families in our community. Recently the program ran a fan drive to collect and distribute fans to those in need. Over 130 fans were collected and distributed to those who are struggling in this heat, even now they are still getting calls from people asking for fans and may need to collect more. The fan drive helped people across multiple areas, including Bossier City, Shreveport, Keithville, Haughton, Princeton, and Benton.

If you have extra school supplies or just want to contribute, please consider donating.

The drop-off points and times for the Back to School Drive:

Bossier Police Station at 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church at 329 East Texas Steet, Bossier City, Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Love Does Ministry will be collecting these items until August 5.

The giveaway will start on August 6 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you need more information please contact Shewanna Mitchell at (318) 507-4230 or Tiffany Snow at (318) 200-4202.

