Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson.

Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

Thompson is believed to be driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the DeQuincy Police Department.

