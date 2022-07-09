Ask the Doctor
LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information

Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App.

“As a parent, I know the importance of having our family’s healthcare information at my fingertips,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “This is another great tool to help families better manage their healthcare.”

According to the governor, parents will first need to add a digital smart health card to the LA Wallet App.

Users can take the following steps to add the health card:

  • Download the latest version of LA Wallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
  • Tap the smart health card credential in the card stack.
  • If you already have an existing smart health card, click the menu icon on the top right and click add dependent on the menu that appears. If you do not already have a smart health card, click add dependent health card.
  • Accept the disclaimer and fill in the dependent’s information as it appears on their medical record.
  • Tap the add dependent button on the bottom of the form.
  • If you have any trouble, tap the health card assistance option in the menu for support.

The state says in order to access a child’s information, users must have their Louisiana driver’s license added to the LA Wallet App. Parents will also need to have their name listed as a guardian on their child’s vaccination card.

