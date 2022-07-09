Juvenile shot in leg on Mansfield Road
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A juvenile was shot in the leg near Cambridge Court apartments, witnesses refused to cooperate.
The Shreveport Police Department received a report on July 8 at 6:45 p.m., that a shooting had occurred at 9041 Mansfield Road. Upon arrival, officers found that a juvenile had been shot in the right thigh.
The unidentified juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment, no updates yet on their condition.
Witnesses on the scene would not cooperate with SPD.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
