Juvenile shot in leg on Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A juvenile was shot in the leg near Cambridge Court apartments, witnesses refused to cooperate.

The Shreveport Police Department received a report on July 8 at 6:45 p.m., that a shooting had occurred at 9041 Mansfield Road. Upon arrival, officers found that a juvenile had been shot in the right thigh.

The unidentified juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment, no updates yet on their condition.

Witnesses on the scene would not cooperate with SPD.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

