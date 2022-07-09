Job, resource fair takes place in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooper Road Natives teamed up to bring a community job and resource fair to Shreveport on Saturday, July 9.

Area performing artist Hot Boy Yoshi and Parent Advocate Partner Monica Armstrong put the fair together. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They also provided resume and expungement resources.

”I’ve been looking for a job, going on three weeks. I’m going to find something because you always keep your head up,” said Chris Casey.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear from companies that took part in the fair.

