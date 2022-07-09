First Alert Weather Day Saturday due to extreme heat

(KSLA) - Saturday is a First Alert weather Day! Temperatures will be the highest we’ve seen so far this year. An excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the ArkLaTex, so use extra caution in the heat.

This weekend will be rather toasty. Especially Saturday where I bumped up the high to 105. If we get there, this will tie the hottest day so far this year. It will also be a new daily record high. The old record is for 104 back in 1884. There will also be a lot of humidity, so it will be dangerous to be outside for too long if you are not careful. That’s why there is an Excessive Heat Warning in place. Feels like temperatures will be around 108-115. There could also be a few showers this afternoon. In fact, there’s a marginal risk for severe weather! I don’t think it’s anything to be concerned about. Many spots will remain dry, but hopefully you do see the rain to cool temperatures down.

Sunday should also be up near 100 too, so watch the heat once again. It will not be quite as hot as Saturday, but likely hot enough to warrant another heat advisory. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a small 10% chance of rain. That little bit of rain is more likely south of I-20. So, I would not rely on seeing much if any.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry weather. I do not expect any rain either day, so temperatures will remain high. The humidity may be a tad lower Monday thanks to a tail-end of a cold front passing by. You may not even notice it though since temperatures will still be up around 100. I do suspect there will be more heat advisories issued to kick off the week. Stay hydrated in the heat!

Wednesday is showing some signs of a little more rain. Right now, I have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. There’s a chance we increase this as we get closer. It will not rain everywhere, but should help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but at least we’ll stay south of 100.

Thursday is also showing a few signs of hope! More rain! It is still only a 30% chance of rain, but we’ll take what we can get! Temperatures are expected to be even cooler, and warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, at least some relief is expected by the middle to end part of next week.

Friday will go back to likely dry weather with little to no rain. Keep the sunglasses and bottle of water handy as the heat will be building back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great weekend and be safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.