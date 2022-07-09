15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The incident occurred at the Cambridge Court Apartments on Mansfield Road.

Officials say a 15-year-old was shot in the leg. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Additional details are slim at this time.

This is a developing story.

