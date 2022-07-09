Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex

SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.
SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The incident occurred at the Cambridge Court Apartments on Mansfield Road.

Officials say a 15-year-old was shot in the leg. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Additional details are slim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.
Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
Driver attempts to hit two officers.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say

Latest News

Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
Hope Medical Group halts all abortion appointments
Hope Medical Group halts all abortion appointments
Firefighter safety in summer heat
Firefighter safety in summer heat