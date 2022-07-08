Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

What Louisiana’s abortion ban means for the ArkLaTex

Hope Medical Group for Women
Hope Medical Group for Women(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 8, Louisiana can now enforce a ban on almost all abortions with it’s trigger law.

The Hope Medical Group for Women was one of three abortion clinics in the state. Just last week, the clinic was operational. After the state issued a temporary restraining order on the trigger law, they stopped making new appointments.

Now, the future of the clinic is in question. An administrator at the clinic said they are suspending all abortion procedures, but will continue to offer services like ultrasounds and counseling.

Legal analyst J. Antonio Florence spoke with KSLA on what happens next after the ruling.

“Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s ruling in relation to Roe v. Wade, Louisiana has what’s called a trigger law. A trigger law basically said as soon as a ruling was had by the supreme court, that law would come into effect. And the Louisiana law pretty much bans most forms of abortion,” he said.

Florence said an exception is made when a pregnant person’s life is in danger.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.
Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

Latest News

LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
SFD firefighters battle summer heat along with fires
What Louisiana’s abortion ban means for the ArkLaTex
What Louisiana’s abortion ban means for the ArkLaTex
Derrick Henderson running for District G
Derrick Henderson running for District G