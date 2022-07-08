What Louisiana’s abortion ban means for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 8, Louisiana can now enforce a ban on almost all abortions with it’s trigger law.

The Hope Medical Group for Women was one of three abortion clinics in the state. Just last week, the clinic was operational. After the state issued a temporary restraining order on the trigger law, they stopped making new appointments.

Now, the future of the clinic is in question. An administrator at the clinic said they are suspending all abortion procedures, but will continue to offer services like ultrasounds and counseling.

Legal analyst J. Antonio Florence spoke with KSLA on what happens next after the ruling.

“Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s ruling in relation to Roe v. Wade, Louisiana has what’s called a trigger law. A trigger law basically said as soon as a ruling was had by the supreme court, that law would come into effect. And the Louisiana law pretty much bans most forms of abortion,” he said.

Florence said an exception is made when a pregnant person’s life is in danger.

