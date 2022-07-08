WebXtra: Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s July and East Texas is already in the middle of a heat wave, with 100-plus degree temperatures and no foreseeable relief in sight.

The conditions remind some of the summer of 2011, the summer Texas was on fire. As Texans, we know how to deal with summer heat, but is there some evidence that weather patterns repeat themselves in cycles? Texas A&M Climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon explains what’s going on.

