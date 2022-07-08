SFD firefighters battle summer heat along with fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer comes with hot temperatures that can reach up to and over 100 degrees. Working in this heat can be difficult, especially for firefighters.

The gear firefighters wear when responding to calls weighs about 60 pounds. The Shreveport Fire Department said the extra weight of the gear also creates more heat. This is why firefighters take precautionary measures in the summer to make sure they don’t overheat.

“We have Operation Cool Down, which allows members to be in t-shirts this year. Then when we take out fires, we have a support group that comes out with cool rags, water, Gatorade and everything else,” said Chief Clarence Reese.

Hydration is something doctors recommend, especially when working in hot conditions.

“As we know it’s really important when we’re out in the summer to stay well hydrated, making sure we’re drinking a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes even if we don’t feel thirsty to avoid things like caffeine, teas, energy drinks and sodas because they can get you more dehydrated,” Dr. Ammar Husan, assistant professor of family medicine at LSUHS.

Reese said if firefighters are in prolonged situations, extra reinforcements are brought in.

“It all depends on that incident commander and the captains that are on scene. We want to make sure that we are watching our members, and that incident commander of course has the ability to call in for extra resources just so that he can rotate companies out a little bit quicker. Also, send them to rehab. We dispatch a medic unit and ambulance to each one of those runs. When they come out to a hot zone, they come to the ambulance and get their vitals taken,” he said.

