Multiple areas in Caddo Parish under burn ban

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in Caddo Parish are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8.

The burn ban was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.

Residents are reminded that during a burn ban, no outdoor burning is allowed. The ban will remain in effect until there is significant rainfall in the area.

