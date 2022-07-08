Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Gary Chambers holds campaign rally
Gary Chambers holds campaign rally
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting