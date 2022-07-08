Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.

The non-profit recently announced they are in need of volunteers, see their Facebook post here.>> https://bit.ly/3ySjvT0

“Think you will want to take them all home? You won’t, you will see how happy and loved they are and rejoice when they take their adopted picture with their new family,” stated HSNWLA on their Facebook post.

Whether you want to work with small dogs or big dogs, they have many duties that you can choose between, including: handling the dogs, kennel cleaning, preparing food for the dogs, doing the dishes, sweeping, mopping, tending to puppies, laundry, and transporting dogs to vet appointments.

HSNWLA even has some volunteers that live in senior assisted living but come once a week to feed the dogs.

HSNWLA is located at 2544 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, La.

To volunteer please visit, https://www.hsnwla.com/volunteer.html and fill out the form below.

