Homer man charged in connection to fatal shooting in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning on July 4.

Officials responded to reports of a shooting at a home located on Highway 9, just south of Athens. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Delario Montrell Jackson, a resident of the home, and another person had been shot. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other individual was treated at an area hospital.

Through their investigation, CPSO learned that Isaiah Montez Burns, of Homer, fired the shots that killed Jackson. The incident allegedly started due to an argument.

Burns and others fled the scene before deputies arrived. Later the same day, Burns was arrested after he stole and wrecked two vehicles while trying to flee the parish.

On Friday, July 8, CPSO charged Burns with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was booked at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center, where he was already incarcerated for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and for resisting an officer.

Danuelle Deshune Morman and Terrenzo Jerrell Winzer, both of Homer, were also arrested in connection to the homicide. They were both charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CPSO says they later found out the shooting happened while a music event was ending at the home. They say those who attended had to pay a fee, however, it wasn’t properly permitted per Claiborne Parish Ordinance. Due to there being no permit, CPSO says they were unaware of the event and weren’t able to set up additional patrols of the area or increase law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.