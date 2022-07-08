Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196; a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car.
On July 7, Arkansas State Police were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.
