Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196; a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car.

On July 7, Arkansas State Police were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.
Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died.(KSLA)
The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

