Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196; a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car.

On July 7, Arkansas State Police were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died. (KSLA)

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died. (KSLA)

Car split in half by truck; driver of the car died. (KSLA)

The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.