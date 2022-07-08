2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two suspects attempted to flee from Arkansas State Police and allegedly tried to run over two troopers as well.

On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase ended northeast of Hope, Ark.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, as suspects tried to avoid the strips and they allegedly tried to hit two officers. ASP troopers were eventually able to disable the suspects’ vehicle with one of their patrol vehicles.

Driver attempts to hit two officers. (KSLA)

ASP arrested both suspects. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.