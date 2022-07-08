Excessive Heat Warning in effect to start your weekend

(KSLA) - The heat is just about to get even worse! Saturday is now under an Excessive Heat Warning. Feels like temperatures will be close to 110 degrees! This could be the hottest weather we’ve had so far this year!

This evening will still be close to unbearable with this heat. It will not be cooling down very fast, even after sunset. It will still be in the 90s by tonight. Feels like temperatures will be eve hotter. Stay cool by being indoors as much as you can. There will not be any rain this evening, so if you plan on going out somewhere, you do not need an umbrella.

Overnight, it will be extremely warm and muggy. Low temperatures will only cool to the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s. Normally, lows should be around the lower to mid 70s. Not tonight. There may be a few clouds, but I do not expect any rain.

This upcoming weekend will be rather toasty. Especially on Saturday where I bumped up the high to 105. If we get there, this will tie the hottest day so far this year. There will also be a lot of humidity, so it will be dangerous to be outside for too long if you are not careful. That’s why there is an Excessive Heat Warning in place. Sunday should also be up near 100 too, so watch the heat this weekend. It will not be quite as hot as Saturday, but likely hot enough to warrant another heat advisory. There should also be a couple showers Saturday afternoon, but not as much anymore on Sunday. I would not rely on the rain to reach you, but if you see it, it will help cool the temperature down, but will also raise the humidity. Rain chance for Saturday is 20%.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry weather. I do not expect any rain either day, so temperatures will remain high. The humidity may be a tad lower Monday thanks to a tail-end of a cold front passing by. You may not even notice it though since temperatures will still be up around 100. I do suspect there will be more heat advisories issued to kick off the week. Stay hydrated in the heat!

Wednesday is showing some signs of a little more rain. Right now, I have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. There’s a chance we increase this as we get closer. It will not rain everywhere, but should help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but at least we’ll stay south of 100.

Thursday is also showing a few signs of hope! More rain! It is still only a 30% chance of rain, but we’ll take what we can get! Temperatures are expected to be even cooler, and warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, at least some relief is expected by the middle to end part of next week.

Friday will go back to likely dry weather with little to no rain. Keep the sunglasses and bottle of water handy as the heat will be building back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great weekend and be safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.