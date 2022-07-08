Derrick Henderson running for District G city council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Derrick Henderson, a well-known community leader, is running for Shreveport City Council’s District G position.

Derrick L. Henderson is no stranger to the citizens of District G; he has worked for them on many occasions, including the proliferation of Dollar Store locations, organizing a petition drive to stop a low-income housing development project in west Shreveport, and hosting a community meeting where the citizens got an opportunity to voice their objections to the developer, as well as elected officials. He recently worked with Western Hills Baptist Church and Ochsner’s COVID-19 Task Force to host vaccination drives.

Henderson has worked as a non-profit executive and is a 2018 graduate of the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Shreveport Program. Henderson was also recognized as one of the Top 40 Under 40 of Shreveport/Bossier by the chamber of commerce.

Henderson’s committee is developing a plan of action for the district centered around economic development, and crime prevention and reduction. He wants to revitalize the inner city part of the district and rid the district of abandoned properties in an attempt to make District G the cleanest district in the city.

“Shreveport has been plagued with a long history of ‘legacy elections’ with entitled candidates and the city hasn’t improved and is performing at a lower level. It is time to stop the insanity and move forward with candidates from different backgrounds, not tied to anyone, with different thoughts and circles of influence. Not a dig at anyone, but it is what it is,” said Henderson.

