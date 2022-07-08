Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex as triple digit is again on the menu today. As we go through the weekend while we could see an isolated shower for the most part we will stay dry and very hot, especially on Saturday where we could see highs up towards 105 degrees. Going through next week we are expecting more nonstop triple digit heat with very limited rain chances other possibly Wednesday and Thursday where some scattered wet weather could be possible. Please make sure you are taking precautions in this dangerous heat over the next week.

We are tracking 'feels-like' temperatures that could hit 115 degrees over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress very comfortably and lots of water as another scorcher is inbound for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s once again and will be pushing into the upper 90s to around 100 this afternoon. Heat Advisories are in effect as we are expecting ‘feels-like’ temperatures to up near 110 this afternoon. We are expecting ample sunshine so don’t expect much shade from the heat this afternoon.

Heading through the weekend we are tracking more of the same with potentially even hotter temperatures on the way for the ArkLaTex. Saturday will be incredibly hot with highs now likely in excess of 100 degrees and potentially moving up towards 105. Expect Heat Advisories and potentially even Heat Warnings as ‘feels-like’ temperatures move up to and over 110 degrees. While an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon most will stay dry and sunny. Expect more of the same Sunday with a possible isolated shower in the afternoon and more triple digit heat ahead.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a fairly similar pattern on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be around the 100-degree mark, and we will continue for the most part to stay dry. There is some potential for scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, but don’t get your hopes too high for any major cooldown as we remain locked into this scorching pattern.

In the meantime, make sure you do what you can to stay cool and comfortable Friday! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.