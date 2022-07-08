Ask the Doctor
Congressman Mike Johnson holds town hall in Stonewall

Congressman Mike Johnson visits Stonewall.
Congressman Mike Johnson visits Stonewall.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson is back in the ArkLaTex from Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, July 7, Johnson held a town hall in Stonewall, where he touched on ways he believes the economy can be improved.

He said he believes the first step is getting Republicans back in control of both the House and Senate in November, and passing new legislation.

“We’ll send that legislation to the president’s desk and dare him to veto it,” he said.

Johnson also shared he’s pleased with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and that he has deep reservations on red flag gun laws.

