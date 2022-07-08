Congressman Mike Johnson holds town hall in Stonewall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson is back in the ArkLaTex from Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, July 7, Johnson held a town hall in Stonewall, where he touched on ways he believes the economy can be improved.

He said he believes the first step is getting Republicans back in control of both the House and Senate in November, and passing new legislation.

“We’ll send that legislation to the president’s desk and dare him to veto it,” he said.

Johnson also shared he’s pleased with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and that he has deep reservations on red flag gun laws.

