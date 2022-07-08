Ask the Doctor
Award-winning, beloved K-9 officer died

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
LOUISIANA (KSLA) - K-9 officer, who served across the state of Louisiana by detecting arson, passed away peacefully.

Monty was a 12-year-old golden Labrador, who joined the Louisiana State Fire Marshal in 2012. Monty passed away on July 5 peacefully, following the discovery of an extensive tumor.

The K-9 officer served alongside his handler Lt. Brain Mashon then retired in July 2020.

“Monty was my friend, buddy, and partner,” said Lt. Mashon, “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”

Money assisted in determining the origin and cause of numerous fires, including arson fires, where his searches led to evidence that resulted in arrests.

Originally Monty began his service career as a guide dog for the visually impaired with the Guiding Eyes Foundation in New York. He then became certified as an accelerant detection K-9 through the Alchohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bureau (ATF) before coming to work here for the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

In 2017, Monty beat out 60 other K-9s from across the country to receive the AFT’s Top Dog award.

“Monty was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime-solving but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis, “Monty will be greatly missed and always remembered for his stellar service to the people of Louisiana.”

