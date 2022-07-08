Ask the Doctor
44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport

The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament will be held Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.
The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament will be held Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.(NWLA Chapter of Sickle Cell Disease Association of America)
By James Hadnot
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is being held over the weekend starting July 8 in Shreveport.

The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America hosts one of the largest softball tournaments every year to bring awareness to battling sickle cell anemia. The tournament will be held at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr.). The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Department is also working to host the tournament.

Click here for more information about the tournament.

