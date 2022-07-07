Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later.

The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.

Now, the flights are set to end on Labor Day. They say they hope to bring the flights back next spring.

