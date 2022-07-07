Ask the Doctor
Shreveport organizations speak on potential impact of La. judge’s decision on abortion trigger law

((Source: KSLA))
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every state in the ArkLaTex has faced some form of legal challenged to their abortion ban laws.

For example, a Texas judge recently ruled their law banning abortions can move forward. On Friday, July 8, a Louisiana judge will be faced with the same decision.

After the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight isn’t over. About a week ago, a Louisiana judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the trigger laws that would ban abortions immediately. Organizations like the Hope Medical Group for Women and others filed a suit stating the trigger laws in effect after the Supreme Court’s decision were “constitutionally vague.”

Now, this hearing could change the course of abortions again. As we await tomorrow’s decision, KSLA reached out to organizations on both sides of the issue about the impact of what could happen.

Sarah Zagorski with Louisiana Right to Life says her organization has fought for years to see change.

“We want to see it resolved quickly. We think that they are just delaying. We worked for decades for the reversal of Roe. Wade, worked for decades to protect rights in Louisiana. This trigger law, protection law is in place. Louisiana is a pro-life state so I think it’s important that this is cleared up,” she said.

Basic Necessities supplies diapers, period products and inconvenience supplies to people free of charge. They say if trigger laws are enforced, they will have to expand services to fill the increased need.

“As things exist in the state of Louisiana right now, our diaper bank struggles to keep up with diaper demand because there are so many children who are living in poverty after nine months. If the injunction is not approved and it stands in the state of Louisiana, it’s going to be a big struggle,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

