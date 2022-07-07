Ask the Doctor
Shooter blamed for killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says

Dyteon Simpson
Dyteon Simpson(Baton Rouge police Department)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of shooting and killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims in 2018 has been formally sentenced to life in prison, according to a report published in The Advocate.

The sentencing hearing for Dyteon Simpson happened early Thursday, July 7, just months after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder. In Louisiana, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Video captured at the scene of the shooting shows a brawl involving several people. Simpson appears on camera armed with gun which he is observed firing towards Sims.

Sims later died from the gunshot wound.

Attorneys representing Simpson could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

