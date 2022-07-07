More hot and dry weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more intense heat and humidity (what else is new) for the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures this morning again will be going from the upper 70s and will be pushing into the upper 90s this afternoon. There is no real chance for any showers either today or tomorrow as the upper level ridge dominates. Heading into the weekend we continue to track a weak frontal boundary that will push through the ArkLaTex bringing the chance at some scattered showers and storms. Don’t expect too much as highs will still be around 100 degrees. As we get to next week we are tracking more intense with little chance of rain until Wednesday.

We are tracking yet another day of dangerous heat ahead for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have a nice tall water bottle as you will need it once again today. Heat Advisories are in effect as we are expecting temperatures to surge into the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in excess of 105 degrees. Unlike Wednesday, we are not tracking any chances for a pop up shower or storm this afternoon, so don’t expect any relief from the heat today.

Heading through the weekend while we continue to tracking more stifling heat with temperatures getting up around 100 degrees we are also tracking the potential for some hit and miss showers and storms. This will be due to weak air mass boundary that will be moving into the ArkLaTex we are expecting showers and storms to develop during the afternoon hours Saturday and continue on Sunday. Not everyone will see wet weather, but there is the hope for some localized relief.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting the heatwave to roll on for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will again be near 100 degree mark with it actually feeling considerably hotter due to the continued elevated humidity. Rain chances could start to go higher starting on Wednesday as we could see the edge of a cold front move through, just don’t expect to see a major drop in temperatures behind it.

In the meantime, get ready yet another day of Heat Advisories across the ArkLaTex. Have a great Thursday!

