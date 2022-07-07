Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Meta & Bossier Chamber of Commerce team up for Disaster Resilience Summit

Meta hosts crisis response summit
Meta hosts crisis response summit(Meta)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As severe weather bears down on Louisiana, residents need all the resources they can to prepare and respond.

Meta, in partnership with Bossier Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an in-person summit in Shreveport on July 8, focusing on using digital communication tools in the face of crisis. Local and state officials, emergency response organizations, non-profits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area come together in person to learn from experts from Meta and others in the field of crisis response about tools that can help the local community to respond and communicate during natural disasters.

People will be trained with tools like Local Alerts, Whats App, as well as provide access to a Help Desk account and tech support.

The event will be happening on July 8 at the Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, La. 71101.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Latest News

Chimp Haven's Dr. J is being featured in a new book alongside Jane Goodall.
Chimp Haven’s ‘Dr. J’ featured in new book with Jane Goodall
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated 70 years in business.
Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates 70th anniversary
Shamia Little memorial
Balloon release held in honor of Shamia Little
Job and Resource fair in Cooper Road area
Community job and resource fair coming to the Cooper Road