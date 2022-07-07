Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who worked at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for 34 years alleges she was fired for trying to be sure her employer paid sales tax.

Susan McCollum has filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital and its parent company, Lion Star.

According to the text of the complaint, McCollum discovered her employer, now a for-profit entity, was not paying sales taxes.

McCollum alleges she was fired on June 9, after reporting on April 27 to the Texas Comptroller’s Office about the hospital not paying taxes.

“In Texas, we don’t want employees to have to choose between breaking the law and keeping their jobs,” said McCollum’s attorney, Tanner Franklin.

Representatives of the hospital are planning to release a statement later Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Latest News

Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal courtroom
Appellate judges question legality of DeSoto DA's LACE program
Drought impacts corn crop
Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower...
Defamation case against Shreveport Mayor, CAO tossed out by Court of Appeal
How to advertise with KSLA News 12
Megan ACT Test