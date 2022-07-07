Ask the Doctor
How can I continue to stay safe against COVID-19?

(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in parts of the country, many viewers have been reaching out to KSLA asking how they can continue to stay protected against the virus.

One way to stay safe is to make sure you’re up-to-date on vaccinations.

You can find COVID-19 booster shots at several retail pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. For a list of locations near you, check the Louisiana Department of Health’s official website.

Adults ages 50 and over are eligible for a second booster shot. Some people ages 12 and older are also eligible if they are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

