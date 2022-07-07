‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other.

Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.

One of the goals is for the business owners to mentor the children who participate in the tournament.

“I’m excited because crime is facing Shreveport, across America with gun violence. Children need and alternative to incarceration and shooting on the street because they’re bored. It’s to build some hope and show some love. Children need to be loved. They mimic what they see,” said Michael Williams, owner of River City Investment Group.

The tournament will take place at several SPAR facilities. The exact locations will be announced soon.

