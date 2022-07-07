Heat gets turned up even more heading into the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will heat up a little more for Friday and this weekend. Plus there will be a substantial amount of humidity making it feel worse. There is hope on the horizon, however!

This evening will be super hot. Temperatures will be around the 90s falling to the upper 80s after sunset. There are also a couple stray showers in parts of Northwest Louisiana. These will wind down quickly as we approach sunset. So you should not need an umbrella for long, if at all.

Overnight, look for a few passing clouds, but no rain. We will be off to a dry start Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to cool down and will fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Friday, temperatures may slightly higher. We could very well see the triple digits in many locations. With basically no chance of rain, temperatures will be allowed to heat up with nothing to cool them back down. I have only a 10% chance for a stray shower Friday. Otherwise, grab your sunglasses as I expect lots of sunny rays! With all of the humidity, it will feel like 105-110. Another heat advisory is in place.

This upcoming weekend will still be rather toasty. Highs will be right around that 100 degree mark. Saturday I bumped up the high to 103. There will also be a lot of humidity, so it will be dangerous to be outside for too long if you are not careful. Sunday should also be up near 100 too, so watch the heat this weekend. There should also be a couple showers each day. I would not rely on the rain to reach you, but if you see it, it will help cool the temperature down, but will also raise the humidity. Rain chance for both days are at 20%.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry weather. I do not expect any rain either day, so temperatures will remain high. The humidity may be a tad lower Monday thanks to a tail-end of a cold front passing by. You may not even notice it though since temperatures will still be up around 100. Stay hydrated in the heat!

Wednesday is showing some signs of a little more rain. Right now, I have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, but should help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but maybe we’ll stay south of 100.

Thursday is also showing a few signs of hope! More rain! It is still only a 30% chance of rain, but we’ll take what we can get! Temperatures are expected to be even cooler, and warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, at least some relief is expected by the middle to end part of next week.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great rest of your week and watch the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.