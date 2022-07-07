GETTING ANSWERS: What to do if you’re detained overseas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent events surrounding detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, some have expressed concern about traveling out of the United States.

With the potential for laws to be different in other places, a viewer reached out to KSLA to ask what people should do if they’re detained or arrested while overseas.

Officials with the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consulate Affairs says the first thing you should do is ask the prison authorities to notify the U.S. Embassy or consulate. Once you make contact with them, let them know about the arrest.

These officials can help you with things like providing a list of local attorneys who speak English, contacting your family, friends or employers, and ensuring that you’re receiving appropriate medical care if needed.

Officials with these entities can also provide a general overview of the local criminal justice process, among other assistance. It’s also important to understand what the Department of State is not able to do.

These officials cannot get U.S. citizens out of jail, provide legal advice or represent U.S. citizens in court, serve as interpreters, or pay legal, medical or other fees.

The following are tips officials with the department say can help you avoid arrest while abroad:

Understand that you are subject to the local laws and regulations while visiting or living in that country. Make sure to follow those rules.

Learn which laws might be different from the laws in the United States before you travel.

For detailed information on a specific country’s laws, contact the country’s nearest embassy or consulate in the U.S.

