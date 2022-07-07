Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Gary Chambers to speak in downtown Shreveport on July 7

The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks...
The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks will be available downtown from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Chambers will make remarks at 6:15 p.m.(chambersforlouisiana.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Senate hopeful Gary Chambers will hold an event on Thursday afternoon in downtown Shreveport.

The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks will be available downtown from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Chambers will make remarks at 6:15 p.m.

The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks...
The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks will be available downtown from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Chambers will make remarks at 6:15 p.m.(Gary Chambers | Gary Chambers for U.S. Senate)

Chambers will speak in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Gary is committed to protecting reproductive freedom and preserving the right to choose,” reads his website on the topic of reproductive rights.

Regarding the LGBTQIA+ community, his website states, “Gary believes that the United States Constitution provides equal protection under the law, for all people within the borders of the United States.”

For a look at Chambers’ stance on issues the state faces, visit this page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Latest News

Senator John Boozman
U.S. Sen. Boozman talks inflation issues in Texarkana
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he planned to call lawmakers back into session to take up...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with record $1.6 billion budget surplus
Starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, he will hold a meeting at the Stonewall Town Hall...
Congressman Mike Johnson to host town hall in Stonewall
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans