Gary Chambers to speak in downtown Shreveport on July 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Senate hopeful Gary Chambers will hold an event on Thursday afternoon in downtown Shreveport.

The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks will be available downtown from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Chambers will make remarks at 6:15 p.m.

The event will take place across from the federal courthouse, 201 Market Street. Food trucks will be available downtown from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Chambers will make remarks at 6:15 p.m. (Gary Chambers | Gary Chambers for U.S. Senate)

Chambers will speak in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Gary is committed to protecting reproductive freedom and preserving the right to choose,” reads his website on the topic of reproductive rights.

Regarding the LGBTQIA+ community, his website states, “Gary believes that the United States Constitution provides equal protection under the law, for all people within the borders of the United States.”

My first campaign ad, ‘37 Seconds.’ #JustLikeMe



I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology. pic.twitter.com/G0qKvmUGKD — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) January 18, 2022

For a look at Chambers’ stance on issues the state faces, visit this page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.