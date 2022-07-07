Ask the Doctor
Fire at Highland Village apartments; 1 person evacuated

Two apartment units caught fire at the Highland Village apartments in the Highland neighborhood.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two apartments caught fire, causing an evacuation of a downstairs unit.

The Shreveport Fire Department received a dispatch at 12:20 a.m. reporting a fire at the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard between Herndon Street and Wyandotte Street at the Highland Village Apartments on July 7. Two upstairs units had caught fire, both were unoccupied. One person was evacuated from the downstairs unit. A firefighter was treated for exhaustion. The fire was under control in just over 15 minutes after first responders arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

