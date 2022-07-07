Dozens of firefighters respond to large house fire on Wyandotte
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency crews responded to a large house fire Thursday afternoon (July 7).
The call went out right around 2:30 p.m. for a two-story home on Wyandotte Street between Creswell Avenue and Irving Place. At least 22 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
Firefighters were able to get upstairs to battle the blaze. SFD officials say everyone got out of the home safely; no injuries were reported.
No other information is currently available. This story will be updated as more information comes in.
