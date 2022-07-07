Ask the Doctor
As COVID cases rise, Shreveport offering $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Those who get vaccinated during Shreveport's incentive event will be given a $100 gift card.
Those who get vaccinated during Shreveport's incentive event will be given a $100 gift card.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, July 7, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that only 45% of eligible people in northwest Louisiana (Region 7) have been vaccinated. This comes as LDH says it has recorded its biggest single-day spike with more than 5,400 new cases of the virus. The last time there was a spike of more than 5,000 cases in a single day was back on Jan. 31.

VACCINE INCENTIVE EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, July 9

Shreveport Farmers’ Market

  • Festival Plaza, downtown Shreveport
  • 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

  • 1500 Pierre Ave.
  • 12 to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Shreveport Farmers’ Market

  • Festival Plaza, downtown Shreveport
  • 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church

  • 8200 St. Vincent Ave.
  • 12 to 2 p.m.

To receive the $100 incentive, participants must show a valid state-issued ID and proof of Shreveport residency. Vaccines are available to those 5 and up. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian who can verify the minor’s age.

The funding for this initiative comes from the American Rescue Plan, the city says.

