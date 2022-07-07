Chimp Haven’s ‘Dr. J’ featured in new book with Jane Goodall

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Raven Jackson-Jewette(Dr. J) always had the childhood dream of becoming the ‘Black Jane Goodall”, that dream came true when she started her work at Chimp Haven and now she is being featured alongside her hero.

Dr. Raven Jackson-Jewetter is known as ‘Dr. J’ at Chimp Haven, where in 2010 she became the head of veterinary care caring for more than 300 chimpanzees at the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. Her dream to work closely with and study chimps had come true now that her dream is reaching new heights as she has a chapter dedicated to her alongside Jane Goodall.

“My hope is that sharing a bit of my story will help people understand how and why the chimpanzee stole my heart and became the target of my veterinary career,” Jackson-Jewett said about her chapter in the book.

In 2020 she became a visible mentor for young Black girls when she became the lead in ‘Meet the Chimps,’ a National Geographic Chimp Haven docu-series on Disney +.

“My hope is that through my literary contributions readers recognize how chimpanzees were destined to be a part of my life’s story and have played an influential role in making me into the woman that I am today,” Jackson-Jewett said. “The intermingling of our life experiences proves that dreams do come true!”

Chimpanzee Memoirs will also feature personal stories from several different chimpanzee experts, including renowned primatologists and a member of Chimp Haven’s board of trustees, Dr. Frans de Waal, as well as many anthropologists, biologists, psychologists, conversationalists, and other field scientists from across the globe. All of them working to protect chimpanzees in the wild and in accredited sanctuaries and zoos.

Jackson-Jewette’s chapter will feature her stories on how she treated chimpanzees who were previously infected with HIV/AIDS during biomedical research. Jackson-Jewette’s patients were the first and only chimpanzees to ever receive antiretroviral therapy. The treatment helped the chimps thrive for many years at Chimp Haven.

Chimpanzee Memoir was released this May by Columbia University Press. To read Dr. Jackson-Jewett’s chapter and see how she went from meeting her first chimpanzee in a New York elevator at a young age to being the only known veterinarian in the world to use antiretroviral therapy with a chimpanzee, please visit https://chimphaven.org/memoirs/.

If you are interested in ordering the book, check it out on Amazon. >here<

To learn more about Jackson-Jewett and Chimp Haven, visit https://chimphaven.org.

