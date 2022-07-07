Ask the Doctor
BPCC to host open house for those interested in nursing

BPCC is partnering with Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University and Southern University at Shreveport.(pexels.com)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College is set to host a Regional Nursing Open House on Saturday, July 9 on their campus.

The event is open to all and will provide information for those who want to pursue a career in nursing. Nursing faculty and others from regional colleges will answer questions and help people on where to start their journey in nursing.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the BPCC Simulation Lab to see what kind of technology and resources are used in nursing programs.

BPCC is partnering with Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University and Southern University at Shreveport for the open house.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H.

