Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to award the nation’s highest civilian honor Thursday to 17 recipients, including the late Sen. John McCain, Olympians Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Biden will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the recipients in a White House ceremony. A White House news release said the people being recognized “demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation - hard work, perseverance and faith.”

Full list, per the White House:

Simone Biles: The most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She also is a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault.

Sister Simone Campbell: A member of the Sisters of Social Service and former Executive Director of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization, as well as an advocate for economic justice, immigration reform, and healthcare policy.

Dr. Julieta García: The former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville, where she was named one of Time magazine’s best college presidents. She was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a college president.

Gabby Giffords: The youngest woman ever elected to the Arizona State Senate, serving first in the Arizona legislature and later in the U.S. Congress. A survivor of gun violence, she co-founded Giffords, a nonprofit organization dedicated to gun violence prevention.

Fred Gray: One of the first black members of the Alabama State legislature since Reconstruction. As an attorney, he represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King, who called him “the chief counsel for the protest movement.”

Steve Jobs (posthumous): The co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple, Inc. He also was CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates.

Father Alexander Karloutsos: The former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. After over 50 years as a priest, providing counsel to several U.S. presidents, he was named by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew as a Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Khizr Khan: A Gold Star father, founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center and an advocate for the rule of law and religious freedom. He served on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom under President Biden.

Sandra Lindsay: A New York critical care nurse who served on the front lines responding of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

John McCain (posthumous): A public servant who was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He served Arizona for decades in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and was the 2008 Republican nominee for president.

Diane Nash: A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, she organized some of the most important civil rights campaigns of the 20th century. Nash worked closely with Martin Luther King, who described her as the “driving spirit in the nonviolent assault on segregation at lunch counters.”

Megan Rapinoe: An Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion with the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She also is an advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights.

Alan Simpson: Served as a U.S. senator from Wyoming for 18 years and an advocate on issues including campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality.

Richard Trumka (posthumous): President of the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade, president of the United Mine Workers, and secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO. Throughout his career, he was an advocate for social and economic justice.

Brigadier General Wilma Vaught: One of the most decorated women in the history of the U.S. military, repeatedly breaking gender barriers as she rose through the ranks. When she retired in 1985, she was one of only seven women generals in the Armed Forces.

Denzel Washington: An actor, director and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also served as national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years.