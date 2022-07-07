Barksdale tightens COVID-19 protocols, now requires masks

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Barksdale Air Force Base’s commander has increased the military installation’s health protection condition (HPCON) level to Charlie.

The action was taken Wednesday, July 6 in accordance with Defense Department guidance and in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community-level assessment of COVID-19 in the surrounding parishes.

The change in the base’s COVID-19 status means:

⚠️ Face masks must be worn inside all of Barksdale’s buildings and other facilities. This applies to all including service members, Defense Department civilian employees, onsite DoD contractor personnel and visitors, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

⚠️ Face masks are required when moving about inside the base’s indoor gymnasiums, including to and from the exercise machines. Masks may be removed while exercising and adhering to social distancing of 6 feet.

⚠️ Masks are not required in public, outdoor areas as long as social distancing is practiced.

⚠️ Official visitors who are not fully vaccinated are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their visit.

⚠️ In-person meetings, events and conferences will not exceed more than 50 participants without appropriate approval.

⚠️ Less than 80% of normal occupancy in the workplace.

⚠️ High-risk individuals may telework as necessary at the discretion of their commander.

⚠️ Unvaccinated military and DoD civilian employees, regardless of status of religious accommodation or exemption, will continue weekly COVID-19 testing.

