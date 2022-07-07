Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Latest News

Gymnast Simone Biles receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now.
Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud